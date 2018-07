TETRA's Escape Announced for PS4, PSV, NS, XB1 & PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Ratalaika Games have announced that they will be porting ABX Games' puzzle title TETRA's Escape to consoles including PS4, PSV, NS, XB1 and Steam in August. Watch a trailer for the game below:

Full details including an exact release date and price were not announced.

