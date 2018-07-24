Shadow of the Tomb Raider Goes Gold - News

Developer Eidos Montreal announced Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Key Features:

Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.

Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems. Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.

Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos. Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.

Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles. Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 14.

