Pizza Titan Ultra Headed to PS4 in August

Developer Breakfall announced Pizza Titan Ultra will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 21 for $19.99. Pre-orders are available now on the PlayStation 4 with a 20 percent discount and a free copy of Starwhal.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pizza Titan Ultra is a fast paced 3rd-person action platformer focused on fighting and smashing through a futuristic city, in a giant mech, to deliver pizza. Experience arcadey action with speedy attacking and dodging, while attempting to control the massive weight of a 10 storey mobile pizzeria – just try not to make too much of a mess!

Pizza Titan Ultra is a big little indie game wearing a rad 90s aesthetic and a colour palette that gives a loud shoutout to the sweet Saturday morning cartoons that inspired it. You can even build your own mech with parts taking cues from the best the mecha genre has to offer.

With equal parts city-stomping giant robot action and completely insane visual novel, Breakfall has lovingly crafted hilarious characters, but with heart. Your crew will evoke a sense of madcap camaraderie while you action roll through giant robot battles to serve hot and fresh pizza pie. Your pizzeria’s customers are wacky mashups of 80s and 90s pop culture. They never seem to JUST order pizza, bringing special requests. Mission objectives range from hunting noisy helicopters to help man-sized dogs record hip hop albums, to collecting giant floating pizza ingredients for amnesiac mercenaries with 10 foot swords. Some deliveries, the crew learns about teamwork and friendship. Other pizzas will be delivered (with pineapple) to save the world from a psychic apocalypse. Ultimately unravel the mystery of your archnemesis, Cheezborg. How exactly did the former pizzeria mascot beloved by kids turn into a deranged robot overlord? Find out while crushing the cheezbot army along the way!

Key Features:

32 crazy pizza delivery missions in eight awesome handcrafted zones of the city.

Highly replayable challenges with randomized, escalating waves of enemies and delivery locations.

Saturday morning level entertainment with a campaign of VIP (Very Important Pizza) deliveries.

Laugh out loud funny dialogue as you pursue pizza and justice in Galactic City.

Ultra customizable mech with unlockable parts and whatever paint job you feel keeps you looking radical.

Choose from four ultra moves to meet the needs of your delivery mission.

Totally destructable cityscape, with different missions asking you to be safe, smash the place, or just leave it up to you

Wear a giant cat head as you fight mouse-eared tanks to serve fast food.

