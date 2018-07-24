Silent Hill: HD Collection and Silent Hill Homecoming Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

/ 357 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has added two to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The two games are World of Soccer, Silent Hill: HD Collection and Silent Hill Homecoming.

Silent Hill: HD Collection and Silent Hill Homecoming are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/dpc14O2YFa — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 24, 2018

Some other recently added games include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Battlefield 1932, Burnout Revenge, Dragon Age 2, Saints Row 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Jade Empire.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles