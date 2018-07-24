Commodore 64 Mini Launches in North America on October 9 With 64 Built-In Games - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The mini version of the Commodore 64, TheC64 Mini, will launch in North America on October 9.

View a trailer below:

TheC64 Mini will launch with 64 built-in games, a USB joystick, HDMI cable, USB power cable, and a manual.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles