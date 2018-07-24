Realm Royale PS4, Xbox One Closed Beta Starts Next Week - News

Hi-Rez Studios announced the closed beta for Realm Royale will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week.

Explore a fantasy world in Realm Royale, the new Battle Royale sensation. Are you an Assassin, a Warrior or a Mage? Choose your class, then loot fantastic weapons and magical abilities to create your own Champion. Stay ahead of the deadly fog by mounting up and moving out. Will you be the last Champion standing?





Choose from one of five classes before every match, each with its own game-changing abilities. Become a Warrior, chug a shielding potion, and leap into battle. Soar through the skies as a Mage, slinging fireballs. Take steady aim as a bow-wielding Hunter. Deploy turrets and shields as an Engineer. Or blink onto a rooftop and snipe your enemies as an Assassin.





Go traditional with shotguns and snipers, or embrace the fantasy with ice staffs, swords, and crossbows. If you want to win, you’ll need to craft Legendary Weapons at Forges scattered across the Realm. But be careful: While you’re crafting, your enemies may attack.





Journey through the lush jungle of Jaguar’s Claws and the scorched sands of Goblin Gulch. Visit frigid Everfrost and iridescent Fungal Forest. The best part: you don’t have to walk around this massive Realm. Just summon your mount to outrun the fog and ride into your next glorious battle!





Call your friends: It’s time to squad up. Realm Royale is the first Battle Royale designed to be played in four-person Squads. Help your team by dropping a Healing Totem, or plant a Sensor Drone to reveal incoming enemies. Each class has strengths and weaknesses, but by working together the crown royale could be yours.

