NBA Playgrounds 2 Renamed NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

2K Games announced it will publish the basketball game, NBA Playgrounds 2, which will now be called NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.

"The original NBA Playgrounds was a fantastic throwback to the glory days of arcade-action sports," said Greg Thomas, president of NBA 2K series developer Visual Concepts. "The new NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will step up this energy and attitude big time – with a bit of added NBA 2K flair – giving fans of both franchises an exciting new way to game with friends around the world."

Matt Karch, CEO of NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 developer Saber Interactive, added, "No one is more committed to bringing fans a great basketball experience than 2K. We can’t wait to share more on how we’re teaming up to make NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’s incredible arcade action bigger and better than ever for players."

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

