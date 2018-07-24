Rumor: Next Gen Xbox to Feature Traditional and Streaming Consoles at Launch - News

The next generation Xbox from Microsoft will features two different consoles, according to a rumor from Thurrott. There will be a traditional style console, as well as a streaming console that will both launch in 2020.

The traditional console is in the early days of development and not much information was revealed, however, more was made available about the streaming console.

The streaming console has a code name of Scarlett Cloud. It will have a limited amount of computing power built-in. Just enough for controller input, image processing and collision detection. It will be priced much lower than a traditional console.

Microsoft's end goal is for access to "Xbox" from any device at any time using the cloud. The plan will also likely reduce latency in all parts of a game.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft.

