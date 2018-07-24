Fallout 76 Beta Set for October, First on Xbox One - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks announced the beta for Fallout 76 will take place in October, first on the Xbox One, then on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Weâ€™re blown away by the response to the B.E.T.A. Still sorting out the details but weâ€™ll start letting you break-it in October. First on XB1, then PS4 and PC. #PleaseStandBy https://t.co/3XIR7grard pic.twitter.com/YQISJvis0P — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 23, 2018

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

