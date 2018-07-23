Adventure Game Incredible Mandy Headed to Switch - News

/ 425 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Circle Entertainment announced the upcoming adventure game, Incredible Mandy, is headed to the Nintendo Switch.

View a gameplay compilation video below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The story follows the protagonist, Mandy, as she looks for memories scattered throughout the dream, challenging and seeking to overcome her fears. She guides her brother in a fantastical tale following a tragic accident that affected both siblings. Having lost his right hand in the accident, the brother’s new hand can summon the Excalibur of Light, symbolizing positive power. Players will tackle obstacles, unlock puzzles, defeat huge enemies and collect forgotten memories, all within scenes and settings that incorporate a broad range of styles.

The enemies that appear in the game embody the fear from the hearts of the brother and sister. They will prevent you from looking for the memories that are scattered throughout your dreams; defeat them with the Excalibur of Light!

In addition to being a weapon for close combat, the Excalibur of Light can also be inserted anywhere in the scene, including the ground, walls, movable traps, and enemies. It can also be detonated, releasing the power of light.

This is a game that features a broad range of environments, an emotive soundtrack and more. Details on these locations, bosses and more will be shared in the coming weeks and months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles