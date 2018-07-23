Shadow of the Tomb Raider Video Welcomes You to Paititi - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 446 Views
Square Enix and Eidos Montréal have released a new gameplay video of Shadow of the Tomb Raider that showcases Paititi.
View it below:
Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 14.
These games simply became Uncharted without the charm and Tomb raraider without the open and diliberate platforming, double pistols and massive boobs. They are good but they lack the TLC and extra level of polish and care found in Uncharted games and now they are just overcomplicating things and loosing soght of the genre the reboot made its footing in. Kind of disheartening.
1 Comments