Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts During Amazon Prime Day Week

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has remained at the top of the UK charts, despite Amazon Prime Day deals, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 21. This is the fourth straight week the game has topped the UK charts.

LEGO The Incredibles has remained in second place as sales dropped seven percent. Sea of Thieves, Minecraft: Xbox Edition and Forza Horizon 3 re-enter the charts in third, fourth and sixth, respectively. The games saw boosted sales due to Prime Day deals. There are less than 2,000 sales difference between the top six games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles Sea of Thieves Minecraft: Xbox Edition Sonic Mania Plus Forza Horizon 3 God of War The Crew 2 FIFA 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

