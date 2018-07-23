Onrush Dev Evolution Studios Hit With Layoffs - News

Driveclub and OnRush developer Evolution Studios has been hit with layoffs. Director Paul "Rushy" Rustchynsky has also been let go.

"It is normal course of business for game teams to evolve as projects launch and move into service, and as other new projects start. As such, it isn't appropriate to comment on day to day movement of staff changes," a Codemasters spokesperson told Eurogamer.





According to a source, OnRush sold just over 1,000 units at retail during its first week in the UK. The low sales for the game must have been part of the reason for the layoffs.

Onrush launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 5.

