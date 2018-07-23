Close to the Sun Headed to PS4, Xbox One, PC in Q1 2019 - News

Developer Storm in a Teacup announced the survival horror game, Close to the Sun, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in Q1 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Close to the Sun casts players back to the height of Nikola Tesla’s career in the late 1890s, charging them with boarding a mysterious ship complex created by the man himself to bring the greatest minds of the world together in an alternative version of history.

Though his various scientific breakthroughs have, even at this early stage, had a major impact on the rest of the world, it quickly becomes apparent that something, somewhere on this ship has gone disastrously wrong, and history is not playing out as it should. Players take on the role of Rose, a young journalist searching for her sister in this first-person horror adventure, with Close to the Sun’s water-laden world offering no way of escape and no easy answers to the riddles aplenty therein.

Key Features:

First-person horror adventure where survival is the order of the day.

Problem solving in order to progress the story: Just what happened on board Tesla’s ship?

Danger aplenty as Rose pieces together just what killed most on board despite having no real means to defend herself.

Teamwork with a yet-to-be-revealed ally who helps Rose navigate her way through the ship’s Art Deco halls.

Nerve inducing exploration – defenseless and weaponless, the keys to Rose’s survival are running, hiding, and quick thinking.

