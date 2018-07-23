Megaton Rainfall Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Pentadimensional Games announced Megaton Rainfall will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Oculus Rift and SteamVR on August 9, and for the Xbox One on September 5. It is out now for the PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support.

Hey, finally! Megaton Rainfall is coming to Xbox One (Sep/5), Nintendo Switch (Aug/9), Oculus Store (Aug/9) and SteamVR (Aug/9). Including gesture controls (VR), 4K support (XB1X), and Free Roam mode. PS4 Move patch also coming in August. pic.twitter.com/Pd6UlBfuK9 — Megaton Rainfall (@MegatonRainfall) July 23, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

Megaton Rainfall is a first-person superhero game. A global alien invasion is taking place and you must face it – alone. Chase massive destruction devices at supersonic speeds around an Earth that’s as large as the real thing and populated with semi-procedurally generated cities.

Then finish off the alien devices with your lethal energy blasts. Just be careful to avoid human casualties! You are so powerful, you’ll leave a trail of collapsed buildings if you miss your targets!

Feel unprecedented freedom of movement as you fly through buildings, break the sound barrier, and accelerate to extraordinary speeds. Then rise above the atmosphere, circumnavigate the Earth in seconds, and get ready for your next battle. Megaton Rainfall is the ultimate superhero experience

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

