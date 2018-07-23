Astro Bot: Rescue Mission Gets PSVR Release Date - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Astro Bot: Rescue Mission will launch for the PlayStation VR in North America on October 2 and in Europe on October 3 for $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD.

View the gameplay commentary trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission is a new virtual reality platformer created exclusively for PlayStation VR. In the game you take control of Astro, the captain of a spaceship traveling in search for his lost crew. The adventure spans across 26 levels that take the platforming genre to new heights with 360-degree virtual reality gameplay, huge towering bosses, precise controls and a good dose of challenge and humor! If you haven’t had a chance to see the game in action yet, check out this video where I explain some of the game’s main features.

