Shenmue III Adds AI Battling System - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Ys Net in an update on Kickstarter has revealed an AI Battling system will be Shenmue III.

Read the information below:

Battle System Expanded: AI Battling

This control system lets you automatically unleash the perfect technique in response to the opponent’s positioning and distance. R&D for this system is based on Yu Suzuki’s concept for players who are not used to fighting games or for those who want a full immersion battle experience. This battle system is highly compatible with, and will be an extension to the current battle system.

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles