Rhythm Fighting Game Phrasefight Headed to Switch - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Mediascape announced the rhythm fighting game, Phrasefight, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. No release date was announced.

View a gameplay video below:





It originally launched for Windows PC in February, 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

