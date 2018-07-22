Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Sells an Estimated 138,244 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The compilation fighting game from publisher Capcom and developer Digital Eclipse - Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - sold 138,244 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 2, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 71,575 units sold (52%), compared to 49,247 units sold on the Nintendo Switch (36%) and 17,422 units on the Xbox One (12%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 70,982 units sold (51%), compared to 42,692 units sold in Europe (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 9,377 units in the UK, 6,561 units in Germany, and 8,318 units in France.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 29 in North America and Europe. It will launch in Japan on October 25.

