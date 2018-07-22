New PlayStation Releases This Week - Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2, Banner Saga Trilogy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 148 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron, PS4 — Digital
- Airheart – Tales of Broken Wings, PS4 — Digital
- Banner Saga 3, PS4 — Digital
- Banner Saga Trilogy, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans, PS4 — Digital
- Candle: The Power of the Flame, PS4 — Digital
- Detached, PS VR — Digital
- Game Tengoku CruisinMix, PS4 — Digital
- Gnomes Garden 3, PS4 — Digital
- Hello Neighbor, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Narcosis, PS4 — Digital
- The Persistence, PS VR — Digital
- Phil’s Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers, PS4 — Digital
- Sea of Memories, PS4 — Digital
- Train Sim World, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- VRobot, PS VR — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments