New PlayStation Releases This Week - Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2, Banner Saga Trilogy

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron, PS4 — Digital

Airheart – Tales of Broken Wings, PS4 — Digital

Banner Saga 3, PS4 — Digital

Banner Saga Trilogy, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans, PS4 — Digital

Candle: The Power of the Flame, PS4 — Digital

Detached, PS VR — Digital

Game Tengoku CruisinMix, PS4 — Digital

Gnomes Garden 3, PS4 — Digital

Hello Neighbor, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Narcosis, PS4 — Digital

The Persistence, PS VR — Digital

Phil’s Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Remothered: Tormented Fathers, PS4 — Digital

Sea of Memories, PS4 — Digital

Train Sim World, PS4 — Digital, Retail

VRobot, PS VR — Digital

