Resident Evil 2 Collector's Edition Announced

Capcom has announced the Collector's Edition for the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The Collector's Edition includes the following:

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Full Game

Special Deluxe Packaging

Extra DLC Pack Card

Give Leon and Claire a new look or a blast from the past with unique costumes: Leon Costume: “Arklay Sheriff”

Leon Costume: “Noir”

Claire Costume: “Military”

Claire Costume: “Noir”

Claire Costume: “Elza Walker” Ensure the undead stay undead with a special weapon: Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Albert Model” And bring on the nostalgia with classic tunes: “Original Version” Soundtrack Swap

Leon S. Kennedy (R.P.D. Version) Figure

An expertly-crafted 12-inch figure of Leon on his first day in his new RPD police uniform, re-created to mirror his in-game design down to the smallest details. A must-have for any Resident Evil fan or collector!

“Ben’s File” Art Book

A 32-page book left behind by Ben Bertolucci, a freelance journalist who makes an appearance in Resident Evil 2. This file contains photos and files documenting events after the Raccoon City tragedy, and was filed away as a highly confidential document by the U.S. government. It’s never been seen by the public… until now.

Digital Soundtrack

A voucher code for a 25-track album featuring new songs from the remake of Resident Evil 2, as well as a selection of arrangements from the original game.

“R.P.D.” Renovation Design Poster

A diagram reminiscent of blueprints, this poster illustrates how the building was renovated and transformed from a museum to a police facility when work was being done on the building in 1969.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

