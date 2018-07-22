Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate x The Legend of Zelda Gets Trailer - News

Capcom has released a new trailer for Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate that features the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild collaboration.

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on August 28.

