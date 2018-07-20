Gal Gun 2 Out Now on Steam - News

Publisher PQube announced Gal Gun 2 is available now for Windows PC via Steam. It is currently available for $47.99, a 20 percent discount, until July 27.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Craziest Shooter Yet!

Help swarms of girls escape their demon possessions by using your Pheromone Shot gadget for euphoric exorcisms.

A Gorgeous New Cast!

Woo the girl of your dreams in a twisting, turning story full of surprises. With the aid of alluring angel Risu, become romantically entangled with girl-next-door Chiru and childhood sweetheart Nanako.

Become a Knight in Shining Armor!

Manage your schedule to receive quests from the academy’s love-struck girls, and satisfy their demands to unlock new missions and story scenes.

Harness the Power of Vacuuming!

Equip the awesome Demon Sweeper gadget, capable of sucking up Gal*Gun 2’s pesky demon menaces… and perhaps some clothing too!

Full Motion Controls

Throw yourself into the middle of the action, and beware approaches from all angles!

