Side-Scrolling RPG Magic Scroll Tactics Headed to Switch - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Mediascape announced the side-scrolling RPG, Magic Scroll Tactics, is headed to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. A release date was not announced.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is a noverview of the game:



Side-Scrolling Tactical Action

Magic Scroll Tactics is a side-scrolling, turn-based tactical RPG where elevation is the key to victory. Gain the high ground and rain devastating blows down upon your hapless foes, or watch with consternation as your summons have trouble hitting the well-protected enemies menacing them from above…

But never fear! Even if you’re in a bind, you have a wide variety of options at your disposal to turn the tides of battle. Use quick and agile warriors to seize the high ground, flying units to dominate the battlefield from the air, or magic that can roast, freeze, or zap foes, whatever their position!

Detailed Ability Trees

Use the points characters gain each time they level up to learn and improve different abilities. Every class has its own abilities to master, and characters can switch jobs to open up a whole new set of abilities.

Wizards and Pirates and Summoners, Oh My!

Nash is a feisty summoner with a job to do: namely, stopping a group of evil magi from resurrecting an ancient witch and destroying the world!

Along the way, she’ll befriend a young priestess from an ancient and noble lineage, duel an extremely persistent pirate obsessed with loot, and fight hordes of deadly monsters!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles