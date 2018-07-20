Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Gets Zombies Blood of the Dead Trailer - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Activision and Treyarch have released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII that features the Zombies mode, called Blood of the Dead.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

Relive the undead legacy with this reimagined fan-favorite Zombies experience.

“Blood of the Dead” takes the classic Zombies heroes — Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo and Nikolai – on a journey to a secret laboratory beneath the iconic Alcatraz Penitentiary. Encountering a familiar enemy Hell-bent on imprisoning them for all eternity, the Primis crew quickly realize that the future predicted by the Kronorium – the future they sough to secure – is now in serious jeopardy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII’s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and Easter eggs that its fans have come to expect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles