PS4 vs PS3 and Xbox 360 – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2018 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 vs. PS3 and Xbox 360 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 120,044 – PS3 and X360
Gap change over last 12 months: 4,291,579 – PS3 and X360
Total Lead: 12,200,182 – PS3 and X360
PlayStation 4 Sales: 79,472,732
Total Combined PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 91,672,914
The gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PS3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the sales of the PS4 during the same timeframe by 120,044 units in the last month. The PS3 and Xbox 360 increase its lead over the PS4 by 4.29 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 is behind by 12.20 million units.
The PlayStation 4 in its first 55 months sold 79.47 million units, while the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have sold a combined 91.67 million units.
why can't we get a normal PS4 vs PS3 gap chart?
I believe there is one, this is just an extra comparison they do to show how strong PS4 is doing.
PS4 wont catch up anymore, is two vs one so it makes sense.
I dont think anyone in the right mind thought PS4 could top 170 million sold.
