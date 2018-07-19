343 on Battle Royale in Halo Infinite: 'The Only BR We're Interested in is Battle Rifle' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 564 Views
343 Industries writer Jeff Easterling during a livestream on Mixer was asked if a battle royale mode will be in Halo: Infinite.
"I’ll tell you right now, the only BR we’re interested in is Battle Rifle. The original BR. So, calm yourself," said Easterling.
Microsoft announced Halo: Infinite during its E3 2018 showcase last month for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.
They got PUBG exclusive to them for a while, and they got Fortnite making a shit ton of money (Both Sony and Microsoft get 30% of its sales on their console). Atleast Microsoft is settled with what they have got, and 343 is focusing on what Halo fans want, and not what Halo fans don't want.
Thank goodness they're not giving into the Battle Royale craze.
I'm hoping for an open world-ish game.
lol, clever
YES! Especially after Halo 5 im sure in Halo Infinite they will try to make the BR a primary weapon again and replace the magnum
Was it confirmed to be coming to PC? If so, HALLELUJAH!!!
The description for the trailer on YouTube says "Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive."
- 0
Good, this Battle Royale fad is such a shitty flavour-of-the-month bandwagon
