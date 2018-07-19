343 on Battle Royale in Halo Infinite: 'The Only BR We're Interested in is Battle Rifle' - News

343 Industries writer Jeff Easterling during a livestream on Mixer was asked if a battle royale mode will be in Halo: Infinite.

"I’ll tell you right now, the only BR we’re interested in is Battle Rifle. The original BR. So, calm yourself," said Easterling.





Microsoft announced Halo: Infinite during its E3 2018 showcase last month for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

