CyberConnect2's Trilogy of Vengeance Gets Trailer, Launches in 2019 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Developer CyberConnect2 has released a new trailer for the Trilogy of Vengeance. It is three independently developed games that will release simultaneously worldwide in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the trailer below:





The three games are Fuga, Tokyo Ogre Gate, and Cecile.

