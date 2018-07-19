Jurassic World: Evolution Tops 1 Million Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 444 Views
Developer Frontier has announced Jurassic World: Evolution has sold over one million units. It took the game just over five weeks to reach the milestone.
"We are really pleased with Jurassic World: Evolution and are delighted to have crossed the 1 million unit threshold so quickly," said Frontier CEO David Braben.
"There is no doubt that initial sales have benefited from the worldwide awareness created by the film release, but it's the quality of the game that's really important and I believe our team have done a terrific job in creating a game that a wide range of players are now enjoying around the world."
Jurassic World: Evolution is out now digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Good numbers, though I was I was disappointed by the upfront price of the game, compared to what it offered vs what Frontier offer with Plant Coaster. Hoping there is more content given via updates and an improved park map size, since the current ones are rather small.
Content-wise, it's not too bad, and it definitely has a good amount of replayability. They've already announced several DLC/ updates, so they seem to plan to fully support it for a while. I honestly think they intended for there to be more, but had to meet a timeline due to the release of the film.
It's quite lacking in the content dept. I've played both Cities Skylines and Planet Coaster, both of which have sported larger maps, free DLC content and community made content on top of multiple DLC packs. This game had extra Dinos locked behind an £8.99 DLC pack for day one. They gave a few from the latest movie, but that should go without saying due to it being tied to the recent movie in multiple ways.
I Definitely find Planet Coaster the more beefier content based park game than JWE, and I love the JP franchise quite a lot. The lack of modding and community made content puts a damper on the game being well worth paying over £50 for it tbh.
Well deserved, in my opinion. This is pretty much the only game I've been playing since I bought it. Really difficult at first, but as you progress, it becomes insanely addicting. Hoping for some solid DLC support.
