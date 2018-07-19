Jurassic World: Evolution Tops 1 Million Sold - News

posted 7 hours ago

Developer Frontier has announced Jurassic World: Evolution has sold over one million units. It took the game just over five weeks to reach the milestone.

"We are really pleased with Jurassic World: Evolution and are delighted to have crossed the 1 million unit threshold so quickly," said Frontier CEO David Braben.

"There is no doubt that initial sales have benefited from the worldwide awareness created by the film release, but it's the quality of the game that's really important and I believe our team have done a terrific job in creating a game that a wide range of players are now enjoying around the world."

Jurassic World: Evolution is out now digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

