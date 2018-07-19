THQ Nordic Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - News

THQ Nordic has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

View a trailer for the lineup below:

Here is the complete lineup:

Biomutant (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable

Darksiders III (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable

Fade to Silence (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable

Generation Zero (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable

Townsmen VR (Steam VR, Oculus, Vive, Windows Mixed Reality)

Wreckfest (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Unannounced Game #1 – “A world exclusive announcement which will break cover during the official gamescom opening ceremony”

Unannounced Game #2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

