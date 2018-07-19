Roguelike FPS Polygod Release Date Revealed - News

Krafted Games announced the roguelike first-person shooter, Polygod, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on August 17 $14.99 / £16.19 / €16.59.

Here is an overview of the game:

Polygod features a different gameplay experience with each play session, the studio have implemented randomly generated level system that will challenge even the most hardcore of the hardcore! With incredibly deep weapon customization and extensive multiplayer features including online and local multiplayer modes, Krafted Games believe gamers will find elements to keep them coming back for just one more run, over and over again.

Polygod has already attracted a legion of fans at Early Access on Steam with its distinctive, bold visual style and solid gameplay mechanic. Now poised for launch on XboxOne, Nintendo Switch as well as full launch on Steam for PC, Polygod is ready to challenge even the most refined FPS guru.

Key Features:

Infinite level possibilities – maps are randomly generated and seeded providing a tonne of replayability, but then shareable among friends in order to encourage competition with full leaderboard support

– maps are randomly generated and seeded providing a tonne of replayability, but then shareable among friends in order to encourage competition with full leaderboard support Brutal Difficulty curve – Only the most skilled gamers will ascend to Godhood…

– Only the most skilled gamers will ascend to Godhood… Online co-op and versus multiplayer – Allows for competitive fun to be had among friends featuring daily leaderboards. (Versus multiplayer not available on Switch.)

– Allows for competitive fun to be had among friends featuring daily leaderboards. (Versus multiplayer not available on Switch.) Skill based gameplay – Built upon a principle that if one lacks skill, it can be substituted for strategy and vice versa. Eg. unskilled strategic players will be just as good as skillful nonstrategic players.

– Built upon a principle that if one lacks skill, it can be substituted for strategy and vice versa. Eg. unskilled strategic players will be just as good as skillful nonstrategic players. Unique ‘Blessings’ based weapon customization system – Combine and stack ‘blessings’ to create hundreds of thousands of unique weapons, blessings combine to give a high level of depth. Deep understanding is required to fully utilise the blessing system which in turn gives a high replay value

– Combine and stack ‘blessings’ to create hundreds of thousands of unique weapons, blessings combine to give a high level of depth. Deep understanding is required to fully utilise the blessing system which in turn gives a high replay value Classic FPS controls – Polygod’s controls are reminiscent of Quake 3 and the original Doom, bringing a classic gameplay vibe back having been absent since the 90’s!

– Polygod’s controls are reminiscent of Quake 3 and the original Doom, bringing a classic gameplay vibe back having been absent since the 90’s! Gyroscopic controls – Nintendo Switch version only

– Nintendo Switch version only Super fast paced and addictive – requires hundreds of hours to master, a speed-runner/hardcore gamer’s dream

