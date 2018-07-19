Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gets Master the Base Battle Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker called Master the Base Battle.



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on August 31. It will launch only for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 30.

