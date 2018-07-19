Sign-up for the 6.00 Beta System Update for PS4 Now Open - News

/ 465 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has opened up beta sign-ups for the system software update 6.00 for the PlayStation 4.

If you live in North America you can sign-up here and in Japan here. The sign-ups for Europe are currently closed.

Users have until July 27 to sign-up. You must be at least 18 years old and be a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles