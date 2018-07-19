Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV Launches in August - News

SEGA announced Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog and Sega Ages: Thunder Force IV will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in August.





Here is an overview for each game:

Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog

Original Mode: Enjoy the original Sega Genesis / Mega Drive version of Sonic the Hedgehog. Stage selection, which was a cheat code in the original version, can be turned on / off at startup. Additionally, the “Spin Dash” action added in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and “Drop Dash” action aided in Sonic Mania have also been added (which can be disabled in the game options). Also, in addition to the standard Japanese and overseas game versions, you can also choose to play the Mega Play version. Mega Play was a Sega Genesis / Mega Drive formatted for arcades to play popular Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games. The Mega Play version is a time attack game where the goal is to clear familiar stages within the time limit, allowing players to enjoy a condensed form of Sonic the Hedgehog‘s thrill and sense of speed through stages configured to emphasize speed.

A support mode added in 3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for 3DS. Since the player will always start the stage with 10 rings, it is easy to come back from boss battles or mistakes made right after the stage begins. Challenge Mode: 1) A worldwide ranking mode where players compete to clear “Green Hill Zone Act 1” with the best time. 2) A worldwide ranking mode where players compete in score attack in the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive version. Even just one mistake will end the challenge.

Sega Ages: Thunder Force IV

STYX Mode: A mode where you can play as the FIRE LEO-03 “STYX,” the fighter spacecraft used by the player in Thunder Force III. While you can play using all of the weapons from Thunder Force III, will the older model spacecraft make the fight harder in Thunder Force IV? STYX Mode is unlocked by clearing Original Mode once.

Enjoy the original Sega Genesis / Mega Drive version of Thunder Force IV. You can choose between the Japanese and overseas game versions. Also, in addition to being able to increase the difficulty by configuring slowdown reduction, you can also configure whether the background music stops or continues during voice-over playback when powering up like the original version. Kids Mode: A beginner mode with a lower difficulty from the original version that offers handicaps such as the player not losing their weapon upon making a mistake. This is based on the element added to the Thunder Force Gold Pack 2 version of Thunder Force IV for Sega Saturn.

