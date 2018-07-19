Guerrilla Games Moving to Bigger Office, Could be Making Two IPs - News

/ 495 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Guerrilla Games, the developer behind the Killzone series and more recently Horizon: Zero Dawn, is moving to a larger office and is upping its team from 250 to 400 employees in the process, following the huge success of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

CEO Herman Hulst said:

"I've been looking for room for growth for three or four years, but that is hardly possible in Amsterdam, which will be the base for Guerrilla."

Aside from it meaning potentially bigger games, Guerrilla Games has also stated that it wants to produce games at a faster pace than before. On top of that, there's speculation that there could be two IPs in the works at the developer.

"We have worked [on] Horizon for 6.5 years, which is exceptional: we want to release games in the two or three years, both new titles and games based on existing titles."

Herman also said that the building was previously used for newspapers and the idea of it now producing games appealed to him.

More Articles