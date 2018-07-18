The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series – The Final Season Gets Comic-Con Teaser - News

posted 9 hours ago

Telltale Games has released a San Diego Comic-Con teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series – The Final Season.

View it below:





The first episode will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 14.

