The Bard's Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled PS4 & Vita Physical Releases Announced - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Red Art Games, a newcomer in the market, have announced that their first physical release will be inXile Entertainment's The Bard's Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled. You can view the listings for PS4 & Vita in the links - the PS4 version will be limited to 5,000 copies and Vita 3,000.

View a description of the game from the website below:

You are the Bard: a selfish rogue weary of pointless sub-quests and rat-infested cellars. Through magical song you summon characters to join your quest for coin and cleavage!

Prepare to immerse yourself in over 20-30 hours of adventure: featuring:

- 50 enemy types (not counting bosses!).

- A vast world to explore with towns: wild forests: rivers: castles: towers: secret dungeons: snowy mountains: caverns: haunted tombs and more.

- Over a dozen special boss enemies to defeat.

- 16 magical characters to discover and then summon at will to aid you.

- Over 150 unique items of weaponry: armor: instruments: tokens: artifacts and loot!

- More Song & Dance numbers than any other game: including a zombie dance-off!

- Over 14 hours of outstanding voice-acting from top Hollywood talent: including Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) as the Bard: and the inimitable Tony Jay as the Narrator.

