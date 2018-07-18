Octopath Traveler Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Octopath Traveler (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 110,111 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July 15.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (NS) debuted in second with sales of 41,852 units. The Nintendo 3DS vesrion debuted in sixth with sales of 14,558 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 50,239 units. The PS4 sold 17,596 units, the 3DS sold 7,131 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,112 units and Xbox One sold 79 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 110,111 (New) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 41,852 (New) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 21,838 (227,452) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,430 (2,447,782) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,101 (121,785) [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 14,558 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,417 (1,627,674) [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 (Compile Heart, 07/12/18) – 10,370 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 7,145 (1,668,513) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,622 (1,043,717) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,160 (559,764) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 5,023 (82,077) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,016 (1,766,438) [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 4,951 (32,276) [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft, 07/05/18) – 4,164 (19,705) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,788 (167,064) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 3,642 (190,330) [NSW] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 07/12/18) – 3,465 (New) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 3,321 (90,360) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,724 (172,154)

