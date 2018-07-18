Octopath Traveler Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,189 Views
Octopath Traveler (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 110,111 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July 15.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (NS) debuted in second with sales of 41,852 units. The Nintendo 3DS vesrion debuted in sixth with sales of 14,558 units.
The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 50,239 units. The PS4 sold 17,596 units, the 3DS sold 7,131 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,112 units and Xbox One sold 79 units.
Here is the complete top 20 chart:
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 110,111 (New)
- [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 41,852 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 21,838 (227,452)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,430 (2,447,782)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,101 (121,785)
- [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 14,558 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,417 (1,627,674)
- [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 (Compile Heart, 07/12/18) – 10,370 (New)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 7,145 (1,668,513)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,622 (1,043,717)
- [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,160 (559,764)
- [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 5,023 (82,077)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,016 (1,766,438)
- [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 4,951 (32,276)
- [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft, 07/05/18) – 4,164 (19,705)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,788 (167,064)
- [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 3,642 (190,330)
- [NSW] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 07/12/18) – 3,465 (New)
- [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 3,321 (90,360)
- [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,724 (172,154)
Data must be mistaken. Third party games don't sell on Nintendo platforms. It is known.
I believe the meme applies to third party games that are on multiple systems. A Nintendo exclusive obviously wouldn't apply.
- +1
even as sonyfan i must say that i'm really happy that this awesome looking jrpg did sell that good, it deserves it
Yay!! :D
Now imagine if Square hadn't underestimated and undershipped it
So as I expected, more than Bravely Second, less than Bravely Default. I suspect that will hold true of the lifetime sales as well. I'd say this bodes well for 1 million plus WW.
A very well deserved sales.
Very happy that the game is doing well, I was so amazed when I first saw the game being revealed. While JRPG's aren't my thing I'm happy it's doing well.
Good to see. I love games with great art styles.
With three days at sale, it will keep going up. Hardware too. I am thinking Octopath might have great legs, once the retail side of things get sorted. Also, nice top 5.
