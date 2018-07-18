Bandai Namco Trademarks Drum Master, Drum Session, and Drum ‘n’ Fun in Europe - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Bandai Namco has filed three trademarks for the Taiko Drum Master franchise in Europe. The three games trademarked are Drum Master, Drum Session! and Drum ‘n’ Fun!.

Drum Session! is the subtitle for Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session!, while Drum ‘n’ Fun is likely the English title for the upcoming Taiko Drum Master: Nintendo Switch Version!.

Thanks Gematsu.

