Sonic Mania Adventures Part 5 Out Now - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

SEGA has released the fifth part of its five part animated short series, Sonic Mania Adventures, which is based on 2017's Sonic Mania.

View it below:

Here is an overview of part 5:

The decisive battle looms. With the fate of the Chaos Emeralds at stake, it’s up to Sonic, Tails, Mighty, and Ray to unite against a superpowered Metal Sonic. It's time for Part 5 of Sonic Mania Adventures: Metal Mayhem!

