Redeemer: Enhanced Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Buka Entertainment and Sobaka Studio have announced Redeemer: Enhanced Edition for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch in August for $19.99 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox one, and $24.99 for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition is an intense modern take on the brawler genre where you will punch, hack, and blast your way through enemies using fists, hammers, fire arms, and the environment itself.

Vasily, once an elite operative working for the biggest Cybernetic Weapon Manufacturer in the world, narrowly escaped to a secluded monastery when the corporation wanted to make him one of its cyborg soldiers.

For 20 years he tried to find peace and harmony amongst fellow monks until the corporation eventually found his trace and is now closing in on Vasily’s location. In so doing, they have given him one last shot at redemption.

Key Features:

Intense Top Down Action: Take out enemies in every way possible!

Take out enemies in every way possible! Brutal Hand-to-Hand Combat: Collection of brutal fighting moves, combos, charge and jump attacks.

Collection of brutal fighting moves, combos, charge and jump attacks. Character class selection: Choose whether Vasily is a monk or a soldier, depending on your preferred combat style.

Choose whether Vasily is a monk or a soldier, depending on your preferred combat style. Unique Kill System: Use your surroundings to stealthy eliminate your enemies.

Use your surroundings to stealthy eliminate your enemies. Parry System: Block the hits and learn enemy movements and attack patterns to create a ballet of death for them.

Block the hits and learn enemy movements and attack patterns to create a ballet of death for them. Disarm-or-Dismember System: Disarm your foes and use their limbs as melee weapons.

Disarm your foes and use their limbs as melee weapons. Story Driven Single-Player: Discover Vasily’s haunted past and experience a narrative journey of betrayal and redemption.

Discover Vasily’s haunted past and experience a narrative journey of betrayal and redemption. Arena Mode: Practice and test your fighting skills by battling countless enemies in a horde-like arena mode.

Practice and test your fighting skills by battling countless enemies in a horde-like arena mode. Cooperative game mode for two players: Walk through the game alongside your friend and may your gamepads be the ultimate weapons of retribution!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

