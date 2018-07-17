1979 Revolution: Black Friday Release Date Revealed - News

/ 180 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer iNK Stories announced 1979 Revolution: Black Friday will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 31 in North America and August 1 in Europe, for the Nintendo Switch on August 2, and for the Xbox One on August 3.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Based on true stories and historical events, 1979 Revolution: Black Friday is an interactive drama about choice and consequence, chaos and order.

The year is 1978, the place is Tehran, Iran. You play as Reza Shirazi, a young photojournalist who returns home to find his people protesting the ruling King, the Shah. Armed with your camera, you capture the emotionally-charged stories and events unfolding on the streets and in the shadows.

As you’re pulled deeper into the dangerous world of civil unrest and revolution, the fate of those around you becomes intrinsically linked to the decisions you make and the path you choose to follow.

Key Features:

Critical Choices: The choices you make will shape your experience in the revolution, and the fates of those around you – both in the present and the future.

The choices you make will shape your experience in the revolution, and the fates of those around you – both in the present and the future. Cinematic Experience: Branching cinematic story told through motion captured animation and voice over performances. Discover the rarely seen world of Tehran in the 1970s, through a striking visual style.

Branching cinematic story told through motion captured animation and voice over performances. Discover the rarely seen world of Tehran in the 1970s, through a striking visual style. Exploration: Explore the world of the collapsing city under martial law: covert headquarters, rioting protests, bustling city streets and more.

Explore the world of the collapsing city under martial law: covert headquarters, rioting protests, bustling city streets and more. Photography: Take photos of the period accurate in-game world and compare them to the original archival photos captured by celebrated photojournalists.

Take photos of the period accurate in-game world and compare them to the original archival photos captured by celebrated photojournalists. Unique Gameplay: Including urban triage, interactive action scenes and photo processing.

Including urban triage, interactive action scenes and photo processing. Key Collectibles: Discover and unlock more than 80+ unique stories that color and enhance your experience of the Iranian Revolution, including primary sources such as archival videos, home movies, graffiti, photographs and more.

Discover and unlock more than 80+ unique stories that color and enhance your experience of the Iranian Revolution, including primary sources such as archival videos, home movies, graffiti, photographs and more. Based on True Events: Based on real first-hand testimonies of freedom fighters, witnesses and casualties of the revolution which helped define the 21st century, as well as those who were imprisoned in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles