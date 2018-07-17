South Park: The Stick of Truth Coming to Switch Before End of September - News

/ 348 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft in its quarterly financial report revealed South Park: The Stick of Truth will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as a digital only release before the end of September.

The sequel, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, released for the Nintendo Switch on April 24, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 17, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles