Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Gets New Zombies Trailer - News

Activision has released a new Zombies trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII called "Chaos Story."

Scarlett Rhodes is out to solve her eccentric father’s mysterious disappearance. With the help of three loyal outcasts, she’ll fight waves of the undead and uncover a prized relic wielding an extraordinary power that threatens all of humanity.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and Easter eggs that its fans have come to expect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

