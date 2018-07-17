Nintendo Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Lineup - News

/ 400 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to San Diego Comic-Con from July 19 to 22.

Here is the complete lineup:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mario Tennis Aces

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Overcooked! 2

FIFA 19

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles