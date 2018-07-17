No Man’s Sky Next Update Trailer Released - News

/ 478 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Hello Games has released a trailer of the upcoming Next update for No Man's Sky, which launches on July 24.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Next update:

Multiplayer

Team up a small team of friends and explore the universe together, or be joined by random travellers.

You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive.

Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players.

Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies.

Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online.

Character customisation allows you to personalise your appearance.

Visual Overhaul

The game is fully playable in third or first person, both on-foot and in ship.

Planetary rings and improved space visuals make space more beautiful than ever.

Dramatically improved planetary terrain generation, ground textures, water and clouds bring the environment to life.

Significantly more detail added to ships, NPCs and buildings.

Unlimited Base Building Bases can now be built anywhere on any planet.

Dramatically increased base building complexity and size limits.

Hundreds of new base parts.

Own multiple bases. Command Freighters Assemble and upgrade a fleet of frigates and command them from the bridge of your freighter.

Send your fleet out to into the universe, or deploy them to help you as you explore a specific system.

Improved freighter base building allows a truly custom capital ship.

Invite your friends aboard and take on challenging multiplayer missions from the Galactic Commision Station on your bridge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles