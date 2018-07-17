Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Second Open Beta Dated - News

Bandai Namco announced the second open beta for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will run from July 20 to 22 and July 27 to 29 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The open beta includes four maps, 25 ninjutsus, new customization options for characters, and new playable character Yamato.

View the latest trailer below:

Here are the exact times for the open beta:

July 19 at 11:00 p.m. PT to July 20 at 2:00 a.m. PT

July 20 at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

July 21 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. PT 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT 11:00 p.m. to July 22 at 2:00 a.m. PT

July 26 at 11:00 p.m. PT to July 28 at 11:00 p.m. PT

Thanks Gematsu.

