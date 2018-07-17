N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer Storm in a Teacup announced N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 26. It is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

In N.E.R.O., players assume the role of a little boy, wandering through a mysterious dreamlike world as the touching story of his family unravels. The game varies between exploring phosphorescent environments and solving interactive puzzles, which results in a fascinating journey.

Key Features:

Experience bittersweet emotions, unraveling a touching story.

Wander through a magical world of incredible beauty.

Solve puzzles and decipher bewildering mysteries.

Be enchanted by a superb soundtrack and a deep narrating voice.

