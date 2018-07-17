Pixel Game Maker MV Steam Early Access Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Playism announced Pixel Game Maker MV will launch on Windows PC via Steam Early Access on July 24.





Here is an overview of the game:

Pixel Game Maker MV is a type of game creation software that lets you easily create your very own original action games, without any sort of programming skills or specialized knowledge whatsoever. The action games you can create are limited only by your imagination. The ability to use original materials and resources for character animations, background maps, sound, etc., allows you to create truly unique games.

In order to provide users with the best Pixel Game Maker MV possible, we plan to release it to Early Access from July 24 for the purpose of receiving valuable feedback and opinions from the community and implementing said feedback as we build the engine to completion.

Also, in an effort to reach as many users and receive as much feedback as possible, we will be holding a 20 percent-off sale for the first week of Early Access, during which you can pick up the title for only $69.99.

Key Features:

Create games with absolutely no programming necessary!

Supports up to four-person multiplayer. Enjoy both battle and cooperative play alike!

Easily create games using physics!

Allows for rich and vibrant graphics!

