Fire Pro Wrestling World DLC Plans Revealed

Spike Chunsoft has revealed the plans for DLC for Fire Pro Wrestling World.

Read the DLC plans below:

DLC #1: “Fire Promoter” Mode

Release Date: Fall 2018

Fall 2018 Price: 2,160 yen

The popular mode from previous Fire Pro games where players manage a pro wrestling organization returns. It is called “Fire Promoter.” Launch an original organization all your own, hire wrestlers, train and strengthen them, collaborate with other organizations, put on shows, sell goods, and more in this detailed pro wrestling organization management experience.

DLC #2: “Junior Heavyweight Story”

Release Date: Fall 2018

Fall 2018 Price: 1,600 yen

Experience the world of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Junior Heavyweight division from 2017 to 2018 in this new scenario. Accompanying the new scenario, many Junior Heavyweight wrestlers will be appear.

Wrestlers planned to appear include:

Jushin Thunder / Liger

Tiger Mask IV

Jado

Will Ospreay

SHO

YOH

Rocky Romero

Barretta

Yujiro Takahashi

Dragon Lee

and more!

DLC #3: New Story

Details will be announced at a later date.

Fire Pro Wrestling World will launch for PlayStation 4 on August 9 in Japan and August 28 in North America. It is out now for Windows PC via Steam.

